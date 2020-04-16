WWE's Vince McMahon appointed on panel to fix US economy same day pro-wrestling company goes on firing spree

According to CBS Sport, Trump announced that he was putting together an advisory group that will reopen the United States economically, and one part of this group is dedicated to sports and sports entertainment.

Notably, President Donald Trump is a long-time friend of the McMahons, Vince and Linda McMahon, and the only President to be in WWE Hall of Fame. Linda has served as the 25th Administrator of the Small Business Administration from 2017 to 2019.

In a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19, a state-wide stay-at-home order has already been implemented. While WWE was not initially viewed as essential like grocery stores and pharmacies, it has since been given the green light.