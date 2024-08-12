WWE RAW: When & Where To Watch The Latest Episode In India? Featuring Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest & Randy Orton

Image: WWE

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW will take place at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. After an explosive episode past week post-Summerslam, expect intriguing matches in the latest episode of Raw as well.

Former Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will open the show after the Judgement Day turmoil. The former WWE champion Damien Priest will also be in action against Carlito. The Intercontinental title will be on the line as Bron Breakker prepares to defend his title against Sami Zayne in 2 out of 3 falls count anywhere.

American Alpha will be up against American made. Randy Orton will have a message to pass to Gunther ahead of their world heavyweight title match. Since Gunther tends to test his opponents before the match, Orton could face Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match.

Details about when & where to watch the latest episode of WWE RAW

When to Watch WWE RAW episode in India?

The latest episode of WWE RAW will be broadcast on Tuesday, August 13

Where to Watch the WWE RAW episode in India?

WWE Raw will be available to watch on Sonyliv App and Sony Sports Network

What Time will the WWE RAW be shown?

The Monday Night RAW will be aired live in India at 5:30 AM IST

WWE Match Card

2 out of 3 falls Intercontinental Championship Match- Bron Breakker (C) vs. Sami Zayn

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match- Damage CTRL (IYO SKY and Kairi Sane) vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

Randy Orton will be live

Rhea Ripley will kick off Raw

Carlito vs Damian Priest

Alpha Academy vs The American Made