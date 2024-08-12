WWE RAW: When & Where To Watch The Latest Episode In India? Featuring Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest & Randy Orton

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW will take place at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. After an explosive episode past week post-Summerslam, expect intriguing matches in the latest episode of Raw as well.
Former Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will open the show after the Judgement Day turmoil. The former WWE champion Damien Priest will also be in action against Carlito. The Intercontinental title will be on the line as Bron Breakker prepares to defend his title against Sami Zayne in 2 out of 3 falls count anywhere.
American Alpha will be up against American made. Randy Orton will have a message to pass to Gunther ahead of their world heavyweight title match. Since Gunther tends to test his opponents before the match, Orton could face Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match.
Details about when & where to watch the latest episode of WWE RAW
When to Watch WWE RAW episode in India?
The latest episode of WWE RAW will be broadcast on Tuesday, August 13
Where to Watch the WWE RAW episode in India?
WWE Raw will be available to watch on Sonyliv App and Sony Sports Network
What Time will the WWE RAW be shown?
The Monday Night RAW will be aired live in India at 5:30 AM IST
WWE Match Card
2 out of 3 falls Intercontinental Championship Match- Bron Breakker (C) vs. Sami Zayn
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match- Damage CTRL (IYO SKY and Kairi Sane) vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark
Randy Orton will be live
Rhea Ripley will kick off Raw
Carlito vs Damian Priest
Alpha Academy vs The American Made