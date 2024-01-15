 WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Rescues 17-Year-Old Woman Whose Car Flipped: Report
Legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan reportedly helps young woman, whose car flipped.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 09:49 PM IST
Hulk Hogan reportedly rescued a woman. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former World Wrestling Entertainment star Hulk Hogan had reportedly jumped to the rescue of a woman, who had a life-threatening car accident during the weekend. According to TMZ Sport, the veteran wrestler along with his wife Sky Daily and a friend were cruising on a highway Sunday evening in Florida when the incident took place.

According to the report, a car swerved recklessly along the lanes to catch an exit it was about to miss and clipped another one and as a result, flipped over and tumbled. Hogan and his compatriots pulled over immediately and rushed to their aid.

Hulk and his friend reportedly helped the woman out of the car when the paramedics also came to the scene.

