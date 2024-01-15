WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Rescues 17-Year-Old Woman Whose Car Flipped: Report

Hulk Hogan reportedly rescued a woman. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former World Wrestling Entertainment star Hulk Hogan had reportedly jumped to the rescue of a woman, who had a life-threatening car accident during the weekend. According to TMZ Sport, the veteran wrestler along with his wife Sky Daily and a friend were cruising on a highway Sunday evening in Florida when the incident took place.

According to the report, a car swerved recklessly along the lanes to catch an exit it was about to miss and clipped another one and as a result, flipped over and tumbled. Hogan and his compatriots pulled over immediately and rushed to their aid.

Hulk Hogan saves a woman after a serious car accident. Her car flipped over on its roof.

Hulk and his friend reportedly helped the woman out of the car when the paramedics also came to the scene.