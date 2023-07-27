Hulk Hogan Announces Engagement To His Girlfriend, Set For His Third Marriage

Hulk Hogan and Sky Daily. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

WWE superstar Hulk Hogan, 69, proposed to his 45-year-old girlfriend Sky Daily last week at a restaurant in Tampa, and the two have now announced their engagement. The professional wrestler, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, made the announcement at a wedding of his pals over the weekend and thanked them for helping him set up with Daily after they first met at a party a year ago.

Hogan admitted to being nervous before proposing to Daily, who has three children from a previous marriage. He said he’s fallen in love with her kids. After divorcing Linda Hogan in 2009 and Jennifer McDaniel in 2021, this will be Hogan's third marriage. Nick, 32, and Brooke, 35, are his children by Linda.

According to an Instagram video seen by the Los Angeles Times, he stated, "She was crazy enough to say 'Yes' brother," using one of his well-known catchphrases from his time as a wrestler.

Hulk Hogan's fiance is a yoga instructor:

2010 saw the marriage of Hogan and Jennifer following his divorce from Linda. They were wed for ten years. Jennifer received a brand-new car from Hogan as part of the divorce agreement.

The seasoned or retired wrestler soon moved on once his second divorce was finally concluded. Early last year, he began dating Daily, a yoga instructor and accountant. Hogan will soon tie the knot for a third time as the two are currently engaged.

The 69-year-old made his professional wrestling debut in 1977 with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) and was one of the most popular figures of the 1980s.

