e-Paper Get App

WWE wishes 'Happy Janmashtami India' in John Cena's ‘Money in the Bank' style

"Dahi in the bank," wrote a netizen while another simply giggled at the image.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 19, 2022, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
WWE's Gokulasthami wish | Twitter

On August 19, World Wrestling Entertainment WWE wished Indians on the Krishna festival in a funny yet creative way. Pulling in a snap from John Cena's victory pose from the 'Money in the Bank' tournament, the brand added a dahi handi graphic to it. The synthesis of the Gokulasthami based Dahi Handi ritual and the WWE superstar's Money in the Bank scene has won heartsof netizens.

Check post:

Twitterati couldn't hold back from flooding the microblogging website with hilarious reactions over WWE's dahi handi post. "Dahi in the bank," wrote a netizen while another simply giggled at the image. Take a look at some tweets, right here:

Read Also
Tennis great Roger Federer keeps 'pinky promise' made to young fan; video goes viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralWWE wishes 'Happy Janmashtami India' in John Cena's ‘Money in the Bank' style

RECENT STORIES

Elgar Parishad case: Arun Ferreira seeks default bail, judge recuses from hearing case

Elgar Parishad case: Arun Ferreira seeks default bail, judge recuses from hearing case

Sachin Tendulkar to flag off Mumbai Half Marathon on August 21

Sachin Tendulkar to flag off Mumbai Half Marathon on August 21

'He wants to leave': Manager Carlo Ancelotti on Casemiro's future at Real Madrid

'He wants to leave': Manager Carlo Ancelotti on Casemiro's future at Real Madrid

Mumbai updates: 'Dahi-handi' celebrated with gusto in Maha, 24 'Govindas' injured in city

Mumbai updates: 'Dahi-handi' celebrated with gusto in Maha, 24 'Govindas' injured in city

Yacht with weapons: Maharashtra ATS files FIR under Arms Act

Yacht with weapons: Maharashtra ATS files FIR under Arms Act