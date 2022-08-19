WWE wishes 'Happy Janmashtami India' in John Cena's ‘Money in the Bank' style

WWE's Gokulasthami wish | Twitter

On August 19, World Wrestling Entertainment WWE wished Indians on the Krishna festival in a funny yet creative way. Pulling in a snap from John Cena's victory pose from the 'Money in the Bank' tournament, the brand added a dahi handi graphic to it. The synthesis of the Gokulasthami based Dahi Handi ritual and the WWE superstar's Money in the Bank scene has won heartsof netizens.

Check post:

Twitterati couldn't hold back from flooding the microblogging website with hilarious reactions over WWE's dahi handi post. "Dahi in the bank," wrote a netizen while another simply giggled at the image. Take a look at some tweets, right here:

Yes😭😅😅😅 this match style is so likely to #Janmashtami 🤣 — Naitik Kathiriya (@naitik_nmk) August 19, 2022

Money in the Bank ❌

Dahi in the Bank ✅ — 🕊️ (@saketjaiswal_sj) August 19, 2022

Makhan in Matki match — Sahil Kadu96 (@SahilKadu96) August 19, 2022

This is so cool💙 — Tanvi👏 (@Tanviaagyi) August 19, 2022

John will join #DahiHandi — Quik Twit Review (@quiktwitreview) August 19, 2022