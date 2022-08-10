e-Paper Get App

Tennis great Roger Federer keeps 'pinky promise' made to young fan; video goes viral

The video refers to an event from 2017.

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 03:42 PM IST
article-image

In 2017, during an event, an young boy named Izyan Ahmed (nicknamed as Zizou) had asked Federer, “Can you please continue to play for eight, nine years so that I can play you when I go pro?” This was followed by a positive reply by Federer. “Yes!” he exclaimed.

Later, the then six year old kid and asked the sports player whether it was a promise which Federer could keep from Zizou. The reply was felt and fulfilled “Pinky promise."

The video of the incident has resurfaced on the internet. Take a look at the video, right here:

Five years later in the present day, his dream came true in a special way. ‘Zizou’, who himself is a tennis player now, was informed that he would be on the way to Zurich for training. However, the young player was kept to surprise that the entire thing has been planned by Federer. The now viral video shows is a compilation of the earlier promise and Zizou arriving at the tennis court with his coach for training.

