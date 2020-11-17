Monday Night Raw: Drew McIntyre defeats Randy Orton to reclaim WWE Championship

Three weeks after losing the title to Randy Orton at Hell in a Cell, Drew McIntyre has reclaimed the WWE Championship at Monday Night Raw.

The matchup between Orton and McIntyre occupied nearly the entire third hour of this week's Raw episode. It included the entrances, introductions and a heated matchup that went on for 25 minutes.

The reason for this rare title change could be the setting of an official match between Universal champion Roman Reigns and WWE champion McIntyre at the upcoming PPV Survivor Series. The Wrestling unit started building up for the potential clash at Friday Night Smackdown last week.

The clash between the two champions, however, will not be a winner-takes-all contest. Instead, WWE wants to boost their bragging rights and brand dominance, something which the company does with ease.

Reigns has settled into his 'heel' face, whereas, McIntyre is on the brink of fulfilling his potential this year. That means a good matchup is on the cards.

With less than a week remaining for Survivor Series, the company will do its best to make this a major match for the fans. The major event will take place on Sunday, November 22.