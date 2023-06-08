 WTC Final: Virat Kohli's Post-Dismissal Meal Sparks Fans' Backlash, Criticised For 'Lack of Concern'
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWTC Final: Virat Kohli's Post-Dismissal Meal Sparks Fans' Backlash, Criticised For 'Lack of Concern'

WTC Final: Virat Kohli's Post-Dismissal Meal Sparks Fans' Backlash, Criticised For 'Lack of Concern'

Kohli's departure left India in a precarious position of 71/4, with the Australian quicks spitting fire. The disastrous performance by the Indian top order caught the ire of Indian fans.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 10:13 PM IST
article-image

The Indian top order got off to a disastrous start in response to Australia's first innings score of 469. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli all perished with the Australian pacers. While Gill and Pujara departed in embarrassing fashion, falling to read the line as the ball came swinging back to find the stumps, Kohli was caught behind in the slips. Kohli was caught by surprise by the sudden bounce from a lethal Mitchel Starc delivery, which forced the thin edge.

Kohli's departure left India in a precarious position of 71/4, with the Australian quicks spitting fire. The disastrous performance by the Indian top order caught the ire of Indian fans. Following their departure to the pavilion, a picture went viral on social media that showed Kohli and Shubman Gill helping themselves to a meal and having a conversation. The image was not received well by the Indian fans, who criticised the players as a lack of care.

"This is Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill chilling and laughing after throwing their wickets and leaving India in trouble in Final of an ICC tournament, but somehow their fans will blame IPL for their bad performances, where they clearly don't seem to care much about Indian cricket team," tweeted a fan.

Read Also
WTC Final: Australian Pacers Expose Indian Top-Order As Stalwarts Rohit, Kohli & Pujara Flop Again
article-image
Read Also
WTC Final: I wasn't challenged enough on my front-foot defence, says David Warner
article-image

"Its really disappointing, its hard hitting for indian cricket fans," tweeted another.

Here area a few of the reactions:

Indian top-order's averages in England

Rohit Sharma - 40.08

Virat Kohli - 32.71

Cheteshwar Pujara - 29.06

Shubman Gill - 14.00

While the batting averages of India's top-order in England may not be disastrous, they also fail to inspire unwavering confidence. With the exception of Shubman Gill, who has participated in only three Test matches in the UK, the remaining players have previously toured England at least once. However, their past experiences have not been entirely smooth sailing, as they have encountered their fair share of challenges while competing in the country.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

IND vs AUS, WTC Final: Travis Head & Steve Smith Break Plethora of Records With 285-Run Stand

IND vs AUS, WTC Final: Travis Head & Steve Smith Break Plethora of Records With 285-Run Stand

WTC Final: Virat Kohli's Post-Dismissal Meal Sparks Fans' Backlash, Criticised For 'Lack of Concern'

WTC Final: Virat Kohli's Post-Dismissal Meal Sparks Fans' Backlash, Criticised For 'Lack of Concern'

Intercontinental Cup: 'We'll Do Everything Possible To Win', Says Stimac Ahead Of Opener Against...

Intercontinental Cup: 'We'll Do Everything Possible To Win', Says Stimac Ahead Of Opener Against...

WATCH: Axar Patel's Sensational Run-Out of Mitchell Starc Leaves Fans in Awe

WATCH: Axar Patel's Sensational Run-Out of Mitchell Starc Leaves Fans in Awe

'He Is Scoring Quicker Than Gilly Did': Ricky Ponting Likens Travis Head's Batting To That Of Adam...

'He Is Scoring Quicker Than Gilly Did': Ricky Ponting Likens Travis Head's Batting To That Of Adam...