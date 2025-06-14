WTC Final 2025: South Africa Clinch Historic World Test Championship Title With Thrilling Win Over Australia At Lord’s

Image: ICC/X

South Africa etched their name in the history books by winning the 2025 ICC World Test Championship Final, defeating Australia by 5 wickets at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. This triumph marks South Africa’s first World Test Championship title and one of the most memorable victories in their red-ball cricket journey.

The match began with South Africa winning the toss and choosing to bowl first, a decision that paid off handsomely. The Proteas bowling attack, led by the fiery Kagiso Rabada, dismantled the Australian batting lineup in the first innings. Rabada was in sensational form, claiming 5 wickets for 51 runs, as Australia were bowled out for 212 runs. Despite the collapse, Beau Webster played a valiant knock of 72, and Steve Smith contributed a solid 66 to help Australia post a somewhat competitive total.

In response, South Africa’s first innings didn’t go to plan. The Australian pace attack, spearheaded by captain Pat Cummins, turned the heat on the Proteas. Cummins delivered a stunning spell, taking 6 wickets for just 28 runs, as South Africa were bundled out for 138 runs. David Bedingham (45) and Temba Bavuma (36) provided the only notable resistance in an otherwise fragile innings.

With a lead of 74 runs, Australia had the upper hand going into their second innings. But once again, Kagiso Rabada rose to the occasion, continuing his brilliant form. He took 4 wickets for 59 runs, preventing Australia from running away with the game. Mitchell Starc played a fighting knock, scoring 58, while Alex Carey added 43, as Australia were bowled out for 207, setting South Africa a target of 282 runs.

South Africa's dominant run chase at Lord's

The fourth innings belonged entirely to South Africa. In what turned out to be a commanding batting display under pressure, the Proteas chased down the target with ease, finishing at 282 for 5. Aiden Markram led the charge with a magnificent 136, while captain Temba Bavuma stood tall with a composed 66. Their partnership took South Africa home in style, ensuring a resounding 5-wicket victory.

Mitchell Starc took 3 wickets for Australia in the final innings but couldn’t stop the inevitable. South Africa’s clinical performance in both bowling and their second-innings batting defined the match and showcased their resilience and growth in Test cricket.

This victory marks a monumental achievement for South African cricket, securing a major ICC trophy after years of near-misses and heartbreak. With this win, they join New Zealand and Australia as champions of the World Test Championship, cementing their status among the elites of the longest format.