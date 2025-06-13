 Pic: AB De Villiers Enjoys WTC Final 2025 From Stands As South Africa Eyes Historic Chase At Lord's
Pic: AB De Villiers Enjoys WTC Final 2025 From Stands As South Africa Eyes Historic Chase At Lord's

With 103 runs still needed and eight wickets in hand, South Africa stand on the brink of history. AB de Villiers’ presence in the stands adds a special touch to this high-stakes contest, reminding fans of past glories while the current generation aims to script their own.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 09:57 PM IST
article-image
Image: ICC/X

South African cricket legend AB de Villiers was spotted enjoying the action from the stands at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, where his national side is engaged in a riveting World Test Championship Final against Australia. With the sun shining bright and the tension mounting on the field, de Villiers appeared relaxed and deeply engrossed, watching his team deliver a commendable fightback in what has been a gripping contest between two cricketing heavyweights.

The match began with South Africa winning the toss and opting to field first. Their decision paid off as Australia were bowled out for 212 in their first innings. Beau Webster top-scored with a gritty 72, while veteran Steven Smith added a valuable 66. However, it was Kagiso Rabada who stole the spotlight for South Africa, claiming an impressive 5-wicket haul for just 51 runs, rattling the Aussie top and middle order with pace and precision.

In response, South Africa faltered with the bat, managing just 138 runs in their first innings. David Bedingham’s 45 and Temba Bavuma’s 36 were the only notable contributions. Pat Cummins led the Australian bowling charge with a sensational spell, returning figures of 6 for 28 to give his side a strong first-innings lead.

Australia's second innings saw more resistance as Mitchell Starc showcased his all-round ability, scoring 58 runs, with Alex Carey supporting well with a knock of 43. Yet again, Kagiso Rabada proved to be the thorn in Australia’s side, finishing with 4 for 59 to bring his match tally to nine wickets. Australia were eventually dismissed for 207, setting South Africa a challenging target of 282 for victory.

South Africa's steady chase at Lord's

As South Africa began their fourth-innings chase, the tension at Lord’s escalated. Under the watchful eyes of AB de Villiers and a captivated crowd, Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma steadied the ship. Currently, South Africa are 179 for 2, with Markram unbeaten on a brilliant 85 and captain Bavuma providing strong support with a composed 50 not out.

With 103 runs still needed and eight wickets in hand, South Africa stand on the brink of history. AB de Villiers’ presence in the stands adds a special touch to this high-stakes contest, reminding fans of past glories while the current generation aims to script their own. As the match heads into its final stages, the cricketing world watches closely, wondering if South Africa can pull off a record chase and claim the coveted World Test Championship title.

