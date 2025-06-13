Steve Smith Suffers Finger Injury, Leaves Field In Agony During AUS Vs SA WTC Final 2025; Video

Image: ICC/X

During Day 3 of the World Test Championship Final at Lord’s, Australia’s star batsman Steve Smith suffered a finger injury that forced him off the field, while South Africa’s captain Temba Bavuma was granted a reprieve from a missed edge.

In a high-tension moment, Bavuma edged Mitchell Starc’s delivery towards first slip. Smith, positioned close in, failed to catch the nipped edge, and in the act, dislocated his finger, prompting him to leave the field for treatment, with physios rushing in.

The dropped catch came when South Africa were 80–2 on their chase of 282, giving Bavuma a precious reprieve. While he was on 2 at the time, this chance proved significant for his confidence and for South Africa’s momentum.

Australia’s victory hopes had been reinforced earlier with a second-innings total of 207, including Mitchell Starc’s unbeaten 58 and support from Hazlewood, providing a 282-run target for the Proteas.

Smith's injury is a concern, not just for the catch he missed but also for his availability in the days ahead. His presence in slip is crucial in a fast-bowling-dominated contest, and any time off the field could impact Australia’s fielding dynamics.

Mitchell Starc Strikes Early, Dismisses Ryan Rickelton To Give Australia A Perfect Start In WTC Final 2025; Video

In a pivotal moment early into the second innings of the World Test Championship Final at Lord’s, veteran Australian pacer Mitchell Starc delivered a landmark breakthrough, removing South African opener Ryan Rickelton for just six runs. This dismissal, caught behind by Alex Carey, came in the third over and marked a crucial stride in Australia’s quest to defend their title.

As South Africa began their challenging chase of 282, Australia needed to assert dominance early. Starc, armed with his lethal left-arm pace, drew an edge from Rickelton that was safely snapped up by Carey, a textbook wicket at a crucial juncture.

Australia’s fightback was already established during Day 3, thanks in part to Starc’s earlier unbeaten 58 in their second innings. That tenacious knock, coupled with a valuable last-wicket stand alongside Hazlewood, propelled Australia's total to 207, setting a competitive target .

Mitchell Starc’s early breakthrough of Rickelton provided Australia with a significant psychological edge, compounding their strong position in the second innings. As South Africa rebuilds from 47/1, Starc's exploits with both bat and ball intensify the contest at Lord’s—potentially tipping the scales in Australia's favor as they move closer to retaining the WTC crown.

The Final now hinges on whether Australia can maintain this dominance and whether South Africa’s side can steady the innings. One thing is clear: Starc's impact keeps the drama very much alive.