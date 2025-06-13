 Vidarbha Pro T20 League: Jitesh Sharma Hits Last-Ball Six To Seal Final Spot For NECO Master Blaster; Video
Jitesh Sharma finished unbeaten on 46 off just 22 balls, an innings that included six towering sixes. His calm under pressure and fearless strokeplay demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the most promising finishers in the domestic circuit. Having recently impressed in the IPL, Sharma once again showcased his ability to thrive in high-stakes situations.

Amertha Rangankar
Image: X

In an unforgettable semifinal encounter of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025, Jitesh Sharma etched his name into local cricketing folklore by striking a dramatic six off the final delivery to seal NECO Master Blaster’s place in the final. Facing Bharat Rangers at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur, NECO chased down a mammoth 205-run target in a breathtaking finish that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the very last ball.

Bharat Rangers had earlier posted a formidable 204 for 3, led by a scintillating knock from their captain Atharva Taide, who scored 94 off just 53 balls. His innings, studded with boundaries and precise stroke play, gave Bharat a commanding total. Despite the pressure of a big chase, NECO remained composed throughout their innings, with key contributions from their top and middle-order batters.

As the match reached its final moments, the tension escalated. With NECO requiring 5 runs off the final delivery, the hopes of the team rested firmly on the shoulders of their captain Jitesh Sharma. Rising to the occasion, Sharma launched the last ball into the stands for a maximum, clinching victory by six wickets in the most thrilling fashion possible.

