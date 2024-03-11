 WPL 2024, GG vs UPW: Gujarat Giants Overcome Deepti Sharma's Spirited 88-Run Knock To Earn 2nd Win Of The Season
After posting a total of 152/5 in 20 overs on the board, thanks to an unbeaten 74-run captain knock by Beth Mooney, Gujarat Giants restricted UP Warriorz to 144/5 despite incredible effort from Deepti Sharma.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 11:03 PM IST
Deepti Sharma and Gujarat Giants bowlers | Credits: Twitter

Deepti Sharma's spirited and fighting half-century went in vain as Gujarat Giants earn their second victory of the WPL 2024 with a eight-run win over UP Warriorz in the 18th match of the season at Arun Jaitley Stadiun in Delhi on Monday, March 11.

After posting a total of 152/5 in 20 overs on the board, thanks to an unbeaten 74-run captain knock by Beth Mooney, Gujarat Giants restricted UP Warriorz to 144/5 despite incredible effort from Deepti Sharma. Giants were literally tested by Deepti Sharma's batting onslaught but managed to overcome all-rounder's spirited fight in the final over.

With 26 runs required off the last six balls to win, UP Warriorz fell short just 9 runs to achieve the target despite Deepti Sharma slammed two sixes with the hope of pulling off a thrilling victory. Sharma played a brilliant unbeaten innings of 88 off 60 balls. Poonam Khemnar provided enough support to Deepti Sharma with an innings of 36 off 36 balls.

For Gujarat Giants, Shabnam Shakil led the bowling attack with a three-wicket haul while Kathryn Bryce and Ashleigh Gardner picked a wicket. No to forget Meghna Singh who held her nerves to pull off the victory for Gujarat Giants in the final over.

