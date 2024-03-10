 WPL 2024, DC vs RCB: Richa Ghosh's Valiant 51 In Vain As Royal Challengers Bangalore Lose To Delhi Capitals In Final Over Thriller
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWPL 2024, DC vs RCB: Richa Ghosh's Valiant 51 In Vain As Royal Challengers Bangalore Lose To Delhi Capitals In Final Over Thriller

WPL 2024, DC vs RCB: Richa Ghosh's Valiant 51 In Vain As Royal Challengers Bangalore Lose To Delhi Capitals In Final Over Thriller

With 17 runs off the last six balls required to win, Richa Ghosh smashed 15 runs but fell two runs of achieving the target after Ghosh was run out while completing a single at non-striker's end.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 11:03 PM IST
article-image

Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh valiant effort went down in drain as her team suffered a narrow 1-run defeat to Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, March 10.

With a target of 182, Royal Challengers Bangalore were restricted to 180/7 in 20 overs. With 17 runs off last six balls required to win, Richa Ghosh smashed 15 runs but fell two runs of achieving the target after Ghosh was run out while completing a single at non-striker's end.

Richa Ghosh played a knock of 51 off 29 balls but ended up on a losing note in the final over thriller. Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine scored 49 and 29 balls. Georgia Wareham (12) and Disha Kasat (0) failed to step up when the team needed them the most and entire pressure fell on Richa Ghosh.

For Delhi Capitals, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Shikha Pandey and Arundhati Reddy scalped two wickets each. Jenn Jonassen effected a crucial run out of Richa Ghosh on the final ball of the final over.

(more to come)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Dhoni Lag Raha Hai': Fans' Compare Reported 3D Model Of Chanakya With MS Dhoni; Pics Goes Viral

'Dhoni Lag Raha Hai': Fans' Compare Reported 3D Model Of Chanakya With MS Dhoni; Pics Goes Viral

WPL 2024, DC vs RCB: Richa Ghosh's Valiant 51 In Vain As Royal Challengers Bangalore Lose To Delhi...

WPL 2024, DC vs RCB: Richa Ghosh's Valiant 51 In Vain As Royal Challengers Bangalore Lose To Delhi...

Shubman Gill Flaunting His 6-Pack Abs In Topless Pic Breaks The Internet

Shubman Gill Flaunting His 6-Pack Abs In Topless Pic Breaks The Internet

Ranji Trophy Final: Shardul Thakur Feels Mumbai Should Have Got 250-270 On Day One

Ranji Trophy Final: Shardul Thakur Feels Mumbai Should Have Got 250-270 On Day One

Ranji Trophy Final, MUM vs VID: Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane Fail Again But All-Round Shardul Thakur...

Ranji Trophy Final, MUM vs VID: Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane Fail Again But All-Round Shardul Thakur...