WPL 2024, DC vs UPW: Deepti Sharma's Hat-Trick Helps UP Warriorz Pull Off Thrilling 1-Run Win Over Delhi Capitals

UP Warriorz's all-rounder Deepti Sharma's bowling prowess helped her team pull off thrilling one-run victory over Delhi Capitals in the 15th match of WPL 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, March 8.

After posting a total of 138/8, UP Warrioz managed to bundle out Delhi Capitals in 137 in 19.5 overs. Deepti Sharma turned the game for Warriorz with her brilliant bowler in the 19th over, where she picked the hat-trick of wickets and completed figures of 4/19 in 4 overs.

In the final over of Delhi Capitals' run-chase, Grace Harris picked two wickets for the visitors to complete the thrilling victory. Apart from Deepti Sharma and Grace Harris, Saima Thakor (2/30) and Sophie Ecclestone (1/15) too contributed to UP Warriorz' bowling.

For Delhi Capitals, Skipper Meg Lanning played a captain knock of 60 off 46 balls but went in vain as other batters succumbed to pressure at crucial moments and failed to deliver when the team needed them the most.

Despite thrilling win over Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz remained at the fourth position with six points while Meg Lanning's side retained the top spot with 8 points in the league standings.

Deepti Sharma shines with all-round performance

Deepti Sharma was a major contributor to UP Warriorz's thrilling victory not just with ball but also with the bat. Warriorz were opted to bat first by skipper Alyssa Healy against Delhi Capitals. The visitors lost an early wicket of Kiran Navgire (5) at 10/1.

Deepti Sharma walked out to bat at No.3 and joined Alyssa Healy at the crease. The pair formed 46-run partnership until UPW skipper dismissed for 29 at 46/1. Thereafter, the pressure fell on Deepti as other batters failed to deliver.

Despite wickets were tumbling at regular intervals, Deepti Sharma stood tall and anchored UP Warriorz's innings to help the side post a decent total of 138/8 in 20 overs. She played a valiant unbeaten innings of 59 off 48 balls.

With the ball, Deepti Sharma struck her wicket by dismissing in-form Meg Lanning for 60. Delhi Capitals' skipper's dismissal laid the foundation for UP Warriorz to earn a victory. Alyssa Healy brought Deepti Sharma into attack in the penultimate over and turned the game around. Sharma picked three wickets of Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Roy and Shikha Pandey in a single over.

Delhi Capitals' middle-order succumb to pressure in crucial situation

The middle-order of Delhi Capitals' batting line-up was abysmal as they failed to failed to step up in crucial situation. Shefali Verma (15) and Alice Capsey (15) provided abled partnership to Meg Lanning and Delhi Capitals were 69/2.

Lanning was looking in good rhythm and at one point it looked like DC skipper will take the team past the finishing line. However, her innings came to an end at 93/3. From thereon, things began to crumble for the table toppers.

From 93/3, Delhi Capitals lost four wickets in Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Roy and Shikha Pandey in 35 runs and reduced to 128/7. With Delhi needing 10 runs off six balls, Radha Yadav hit a six to bring the hosts closer to the victory. However, Grace Harris' two wickets of Jess Jonassen and Titas Sadhu clinced the victory for UPW.