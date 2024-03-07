 WPL 2024, MI vs UPW: Deepti Sharma's Fighting 53* In Vain As UP Warriorz Lose To Mumbai Indians By 43 Runs
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWPL 2024, MI vs UPW: Deepti Sharma's Fighting 53* In Vain As UP Warriorz Lose To Mumbai Indians By 43 Runs

WPL 2024, MI vs UPW: Deepti Sharma's Fighting 53* In Vain As UP Warriorz Lose To Mumbai Indians By 43 Runs

Deepti Sharma was the lone warrior for UP Warriorz as she played a valiant knock of 53 off 36 balls, while other batters failed to step up when the team needed them the most.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Thursday, March 07, 2024, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
Deepti Sharma | Credits: Twitter

UP Warriorz' all-rounder Deepti Sharma valiant half-century went in vain as her team suffered a 43-run defeat to the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the 14th match of the WPL 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, March 7.

With a target of 162, UP Warriorz were restricted to 118/9 in 20 overs. Deepti Sharma was the lone warrior as she played a valiant knock of 53 off 36 balls, while other batters failed to step up when the team needed them the most. Deepti was the only for UP Warriorz to have scored 20 runs as the second best was by Shweta Sehrawat, who scored 17.

For Mumbai Indians, spinner Saika Ishaque led the bowling attack with three wickets while Nat Sciver-Brunt picked two wickets. Shabnim Ismail, Hayley Mathews, Pooja Vastrakar and S Sajana also contributed to MI's bowling by taking a wicket each.

UP Warriorz suffered two successive defeat and are currently 4th in the points table while defending champions Mumbai Indians retained 2nd spot after win against UPW.

After skipper Harmanpreet Kaur decided to bat first against UP Warriorz after winning the toss,

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WPL 2024, MI vs UPW: Deepti Sharma's Fighting 53* In Vain As UP Warriorz Lose To Mumbai Indians By...

WPL 2024, MI vs UPW: Deepti Sharma's Fighting 53* In Vain As UP Warriorz Lose To Mumbai Indians By...

'Real leg Spinner': Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Jammu & Kashmir Cricketer Amir Lone For 'Defying Odds'...

'Real leg Spinner': Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Jammu & Kashmir Cricketer Amir Lone For 'Defying Odds'...

Back From Brink: How Kuldeep 2.0 Emerged As India’s Most Impactful Spinner vs England

Back From Brink: How Kuldeep 2.0 Emerged As India’s Most Impactful Spinner vs England

Christian Horner Controversy: Female Accuser Suspended By Red Bull Team Ahead Of Saudi Arabian Grand...

Christian Horner Controversy: Female Accuser Suspended By Red Bull Team Ahead Of Saudi Arabian Grand...

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Qualifying And F1 Race Online

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Qualifying And F1 Race Online