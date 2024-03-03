WPL 2024, GG vs DC: Skipper Meg Lanning's Fifty And Bowlers' Brilliance Guide Delhi Capitals To 25-Run Win Over Gujarat Giants

Delhi Capitals defeat winless Gujarat Giants | Credits: Twitter

Skipper Meg Lanning's half-century coupled with brilliant performances by bowlers led Delhi Capitals to 25-run win over Gujarat Giants in the 10th match of the WPL 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, March 3.

After posting a total of 163/8 in 20 overs, Delhi Capitals bowlers got the job done by circumscribing Gujarat Giants to 138/8 in 20 overs. Jess Jonnasen and Radha Yadav emerged as the star performers in DC's total defence as they scalped three wickets. While Sikha Pandey picked a wicket.

For Gujarat Giants, Ashleigh Gardener played a valiant knock of 40 off 31 balls. Gardener was waging a lone battle in the middle as he didn't receive enough support from the other end of the crease. However, Gardener's dismissal turned the tables on Gujarat Giants as other batters failed to step up when the team needed them the most.

With the third win from four matches in the ongoing Women's Premier League season (WPL), Delhi Capitals moved to top of the table points. Meg Lanning's side is currently ahead of Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz in the league standings.

After putting to bat first by Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals lost an early wicket in opener Shefali Verma for 13 at 20/1. Thereafter, skipper Meg Lanning was joined by Alice Capsey to carry on Delhi Capitals' innings.

Lanning and Capsey took on Gujarat Giants' bowlers and DC went past 50-run mark in the sixth over. The pair formed a 38-run partnership for the second wicket until Alice Capsey was dismissed for 27 at 58/2.

Meg Lanning's fifty help DC put a defendable total on the board

Meg Lanning played a brilliant captain innings of 55 off 41 balls to ensure that Delhi Capitals post a total that can be defended by their bowlers during Gujarat Giants' run-chase.

During her half-century, Lanning completed 9000 runs in Women's T20 cricket, becoming the fastest female cricket to achieve this feat in the shortest format (289 innings).

Apart from Meg Lanning's fifty, Annabel Sutherland chipped in with 20 off 12 balls in the middle to get Delhi Capitals closer to 150-run mark. Not to forget, Shikha Pandey's 14 off 8 balls was crucial as it helped the table toppers to post 163/8 on the board.

For Gujarat Giants, Meghna Singh led the bowling attack with her maiden four-wicket haul while Ashleigh Gardner picked two wickets. Interesingly, both conceded 37 runs with an economy rate of 9.20 in four overs each.