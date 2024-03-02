WPL 2024, RCB vs MI: Mumbai Indians' Collective Effort Guides Visitors To 7-Wicket Win Over Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mumbai Indians | Credits: Twitter

The defending champions Mumbai Indians' brilliant all-round show led to visitors seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at MA Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 1.

With a target of 132, Mumbai Indians chased it down in 15.1 overs. Ameila Kerr was the top-scorer for the winning side with a brilliant knock of 40 off 24 balls, while Yastika Bhatia and Nat Sciver-Brunt scored 31 and 27, respectively.

For Royal Challengers Bangalore, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine and Georgia Wareham picked a wicket each. Renuka Patil was the expensive bowler as he conceded 25 runs without taking a wicket with an economy rate of 12.50 in her just two overs spell.

Amelia Kerr top-scored with the bat in Mumbai Indians' clinical chase & she receives the Player of the Match award 🏆



Scorecard 💻📱https://t.co/VqyJ4Y545d#TATAWPL | #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/3iprYGAUTT — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 2, 2024

After opting to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians' picked the early wickets of Smriti Mandhana (14), Sabbhineni Meghana (11), Sophie Devine (9), Richa Ghosh (7), reducing the hosts to 42/4 in 8.2 overs.

Ellsey Perry and Sophie Molineux were looking to form a good partnership until the latter was dismissed for 12 at 71/5.

Ellsey Perry and Georgia Wareham revive RCB's batting

After Sophie Molineux's dismissal, Ellsey Perry was joined by Georgia Wareham at the crease in the middle to carry on Royal Challengers Bangalore's innings.

Perry and Wareham put on good fight and took the team past 100-run mark. The pair formed a crucial 52-run partnership for the sixth wicket before Georgia Wareham was dismissed for 27 at 123/6.

Then, Shreyanka Patil joined Ellsey Perry to carry on Royal Challengers Bangalore's batting. At the end of 20 overs, RCB posted a total of 131/6, with Perry unbeaten on 44 off 38 balls.

For Mumbai Indians, Pooja Varstakar and Nat Sciver-Brunt scalped two wickets each while Issy Wong and Saika Ishaque picked a wicket. Pooja was the most economical bowler with a economy rate of 4.70 (minimum 3 overs spell).