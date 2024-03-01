 WPL 2024: Grace Harris Shines With Unbeaten 60 As UP Warriorz Defeat Gujarat Giants By 6 Wickets
With a target of 143, UP Warriorz chased it down in 15.4 overs.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, March 01, 2024, 10:54 PM IST
Grace Harris | Credits: Twitter

UP Warriorz's batter Grace Harris shone with a brilliant half-century as her team register second victory of WPL 2024 with a six-wicket win over Gujarat Giants at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

With a target of 143, UP Warriorz chased it down in 15.4 overs. Harris played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 60 off 33 balls at an impressive strike rate of 181.82 to help her team to achieve the target. Skipper Alyssa Healy (33) and Deepti Sharma too contributed in Warriorz's run-chase.

For Gujarat Giants, Tanuja Kanwar scalped two wickets while Meghna Singh and Kathryn Bryce picked a wicket each. Despite taking crucial wickets of Healy, Kiran Navgire and Chamari Athapaththu, the Giants' fortunes didn't turn as Grace Harris took their bowlers to the cleaners.

After opting to bowl first after winning the toss, UP Warriorz's bowling attack restricted Gujarat Giants to 142/5 in 20 overs. Despite a 52-run partnership between Phoebe Litchfield (35) and Ashleigh Gardner (30) for the fourth wicket, Warriorz's bowlers ensured that Giants wouldn't go past 150-run mark and hand over the batters an easy target to chase.

Sophie Ecclestone led UP Warriorz's bowling attack with a three-wicket haul, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked a wicket. Ecclestone's wicket of Ashleigh Garden and Phoebe Litchfield's run-out put a brake on UP Warriorz's momentum.

