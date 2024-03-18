 WPL 2024 Final: Virat Kohli Spotted Dancing As They Celebrate RCB's Title Win; Viral Video
Virat Kohli was spotted dancing on video call as they celebrated RCB's WPL 2024 final win.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 09:29 AM IST
article-image

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat Kohli was seen dancing in celebration during a video call with his female counterparts as they clinched the title during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 final. With the team gathered together outside the boundary rope, they could be seen making a video call to Kohli, who was ecstatic after their title win.

Despite starting as underwhelming favourites, RCB delivered an emphatic performance against the Delhi Capitals as they trounced them by 8 wickets in the final. The Capitals managed only 113 on the board despite an explosive start. With the bat, Ellyse Perry led the way as she remained unbeaten at 35 to steer their side to victory with 3 balls to spare.

