WPL 2024 Final Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Title Clash

WPL 2024 Final Captains | Credits: Twitter/WPL

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against each other in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Final at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, March 17.

DC qualified for the final after finishing on top of the points table after defeating Gujarat Giants in the last league stage match while Royal Challengers Bangalore pulled off thrilling victory against the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator to make it to the maiden final of the tournament.

Meg Lanning-led side will be playing their second consecutive WPL final. In the previous season of the tournament, Delhi Capitals lost to Mumbai Indians by seven wickets despite keeping things for the opponent to chase down the target of 132.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have had dream season as they clinched the final berth, considering how they performed in the previous WPL season. RCB had disappointing in WPL 2023 as Smriti Mandhana-led side finished fourth with just four points from 8 matches in the league stage of the tournament.

This time, Royal Challengers Bangalore turned their game around and surprised many with their impressive performances on the field. At one point, RCB were on the verge of getting knocked out of the tournament from league but two crucial wins in the last matches of the league stage secured their berth for the playoffs.

When to watch WPL 2024 Final?

The WPL 2024 Final between DC and RCB will take place at 7:30 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, with toss happening at 7 pm.

Where to watch WPL 2024 Final?

The WPL 2024 Final will be live telecasted on Sports18. Those who prefer to watch title clash on OTT will be livestreamed on Jio Cinema app or jiocinema.com

Squads

DC: Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Sneha Deepthi, Poonam Yadav, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Titas Sadhu

RCB: Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux