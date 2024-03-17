WPL 2024 Final: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Spinners Shine As Delhi Capitals Bundle Out For 113, RCB To Chase 114

Royal Challengers Bangalore's spin bowling attack of Sophie Molineux Shreyanka Patil and Asha Shobana rattled Delhi Capitals' batting line-up as Meg Lanning's side was bundled out for 113 in WPL 2024 Final at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, March 17.

Royal Challengers will chase the target of 114 while Delhi Capitals need to defend their low total in order to win their maiden title.

Delhi Capitals' skipper Meg Lanning opted to bat first against Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore. The opening pair of Lanning and Shafali Verma provided a good start to DC's innings. Verma displayed her attacking style of batting from word go while Lanning struggled to find their rhythm.

Shafali Varma and Meg Lanning forged an opening partnership of 64 runs until the latter was dismissed for 44 by Sophie Molineux.

Delhi Capitals suffer batting collapse

After Shafali Verma's dismissals, things went downhill for Delhi Capitals as they suffered an unexpected batting topple after good start to their innings. Molineux struck two more wickets for RCB by dismissing Jemimah Rodriguez (0) and Alice Capsey (0) and reduced DC to 64/3.

Capitals' collapsed further as they lost four wickets in Meg Lanning (23), Marizzane Kapp (8), Jess Jonassen (8), and Minnu Mani in just 14 runs, reducing from 64/3 to 87/7. Shreyanka Patil and Asha Shobana shared four wickets during the process.

At one point, it seemed like Delhi Capitals would be bundled out below 100 in the first innings. However, Radha Yadav and Arunadhati Reddy took DC past the 100-run mark and thereafter, the former was run out for 12 by Sophie Molineux at 101/2.

Eventually, Delhi Capitals were bowled out for 113 after RCB spinner Shreyanka Patil picked last wickets of Arunadati Reddy (10) and Taniya Bhatia (0).

Shreyanka Patil and Sophie Molineux share 7 wickets

Shreyanka Patil and Sophie Molineux triggered a batting collapse with their brilliant spin bowling performance. Shreyanka picked four wickets while Sophie Molineux took three scalps to ensure that Royal Challengers Bangalore chase an easy target set by Delhi Capitals. The duo kept things tight for DC and didn't let the batters hit the boundaries enough.

Not to forget the contribution by Asha Shobana as she picked two wickets and took the pressure off Shreyanka Patil and Sophie Molineux. Asha was instrumental in pulling off a thrilling victory against Mumbai Indians in the final over in the Eliminator.

With just 114 to chase, Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to wrap up the final soon and take home the coveted WPL Trophy home.