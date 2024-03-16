Viral Video: Delhi Metro Passengers Chant 'RCB, RCB' Amid WPL 2024 Eliminator vs Mumbai Indians

Passengers were chanting RCB, RCB. | (Credits: Twitter)

Passengers of Delhi Metro were heard chanting 'RCB, RCB' amid the WPL Eliminator clash between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi. The video of the same has gone viral on social media, with the metro train wholly crowded.

All-rounder Ellyse Perry starred with her 50-ball 66 and figures of 4-0-29-1 as the Royal Challengers stunned the defending champions in a low-scoring contest. The 33-year-old was the only batter from RCB to make a half-century as their side managed 135 in 20 overs, but some good bowling restricted the Mumbai Indians to 130, knocking them out of the competition

"RCB RCB" and "Perry Perry " chants in the metro too...

The love for cricket in our country 💪🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/0cgZ6gRKCM — Rahul Kumar (@rahulk_1019) March 15, 2024

With the RCB succumbing to 49-4, Perry's 50-ball 66 lifted them to 135 in 20 overs. She also picked the first wicket to fall for the Mumbai Indians, uprooting Yastika Bhatia's middle stump out of the ground.

Ellyse Perry presented with broken window of the vehicle she damaged earlier in the tournament:

Meanwhile, the seam-bowling all-rounder received the broken window of the vehicle she damaged with a six from the car manufacturers. The incident had occurred during the fixture against the UP Warriorz at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. At the post-match presentation, Perry said reflecting on the Royal Challengers' tough mentality:

"We are ecstatic to get an opportunity to be in the final. To defend a low total like that is awesome. The girls kept calm and pretty awesome performance from the spinners at the end. You gotta take the opportunity when it comes. Nice for me the last couple of games, it has fallen my way. The way we stayed calm against such a good side is exceptional."

The Royal Challengers will face the Delhi Capitals in the final on Sunday.