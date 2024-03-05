‘Not Sure I Have Insurance Over Here’: Ellyse Perry Jokes After Smashing Car Window With A Six During RCB vs UP

Ellyse Perry. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Ellyse Perry joked about getting worried over the broken glass window of the sponsorship car during the WPL 2024 clash on Monday against UP Warriorz. The Aussie cricketer sarcastically stated the lack of insurance in India to cover for her.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of the innings bowled by spinner Deepti Sharma. Perry got down to her knee and smacked a six over wide long-on, thereby smashing one of the car windows. The 33-year-old's expression was truly of a stunned one as the video went viral on social media.

Following the match, the New South Wales-born cricketer said, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

"I was a bit worried. I'm not sure I have insurance over here to cover me. So in a bit of strife there."

"Best atmosphere I have consistently played in front of" - Ellyse Perry

Perry further commented that the stadium had an extremely vibrant atmosphere and credited Smriti Mandhana for their match-winning total.

"It is the best atmosphere I have consistently played in front of in my entire career. I had a great chance to get myself in with Smriti [Mandhana] at the other end, and then it was nice at the end to release a few."

Mandhana top-scored with 80, while Perry made 58 as the pair added 95 together to take RCB to 198-3 in 20 overs. In reply, Asha Sobhana, Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, and Georgia Wareham took 2 wickets each to restrict the Warriorz to 175.