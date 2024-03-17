WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore Fulfill 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' With Maiden Title...

'Ee Sala Cup Namde' has been finally fulfilled by Royal Challengers Bangalore women's team as Smriti Mandhana-led side clinched maiden Women's Premier League (WPL) title with an eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in WPL 2024 Final at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, March 17.

With a target of mere 114, Royal Challengers Bangalore chased it down with three balls to spare in the final over. Richa Ghosh hit the winning four take team past the finishing line and complete their title run.

Ellyse Perry once again stepped up for RCB as played an innings of 35 off 37 balls while skipper Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine scored 31 and 32, respectively.

For Delhi Capitals, Shikha Pandey and Minnu Mani picked a wicket each. The bowlers put the pressure on Royal Challengers Bangalore batters as they struggled to keep the momentum going. However, it didn't stop RCB from taking home the WPL trophy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore as a franchise won their maiden Indian T20 league title with WPL triumph. The men's team is yet to win their first IPL title. RCB men's team has been part of Indian Premier League since the inaugural edition of the tournament since 2008 but haven't got their hands on the coveted trophy despite reaching the final twice in 2009 and 2016.

RCB spinners lay foundation for the WPL triumph

Royal Challengers Bangalore spin bowling attack of Shreyanka Patil, Asha Shobana and Sophie Molineux rattled Delhi Capitals' batting line-up and laying foundation for the team to chase an easy target.

Shreyanka Patil led the bowling attack with a four-wicket haul while Sophie Molineux and Asha Shobana picked three and two wickets, respectively. Molineux triggered a Delhi Capitals' batting collapse before Shreyanka and Asha chipped in to further put in RCB in a commanding position.

Delhi Capitals were 64/1 after Shafali Verma's dismissal and the batting was collapsed in such a way that they were reduced to 87/7, losing six wickets in 27 runs. At one point, it seemed that DC would be bundled out below 100. But, eventually Delhi Capitals went past 100-run mark before they were dismissed for 113.