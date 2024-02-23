WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Skipper Meg Lanning Does Shah Rukh Khan's Trademark Pose With King Khan; Watch

Ahead of the inaugural WPL 2024 match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, DC skipper Meg Lanning performed Shah Rukh Khan's trademark pose with the Bollywood Superstar at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

SRK is one of the celebrities who will be performing at the grand opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League 2024 on Friday in Bengaluru. The 58-year-old arrived at M Chinnaswamy Stadium a day before the event and met several players at Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals' camps.

However, Shah Rukh Khan met Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning and the two performed SRK's famous trademark pose. In a video shared by Delhi Capitals on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Lanning tried to do trademark pose with a Bollywood Superstar.

"𝑲𝒆𝒉𝒕𝒆 𝒉𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒂𝒈𝒂𝒓 𝒌𝒊𝒔𝒊 𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒆𝒛 𝒌𝒐 𝒅𝒊𝒍 𝒔𝒆 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒉𝒐, 𝒕𝒐𝒉 𝒑𝒐𝒐𝒓𝒊 𝒌𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒂𝒕 𝒖𝒔𝒆 𝒕𝒖𝒎𝒔𝒆 𝒎𝒊𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒆 𝒌𝒊 𝒌𝒐𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒔𝒉 𝒎𝒆𝒊𝒏 𝒍𝒂𝒈 𝒋𝒂𝒂𝒕𝒊 𝒉𝒂𝒊"🥹💙



Shah Rukh Khan interacted with his Mumbai Indians players and also hugged Delhi Capitals' Sourav Ganguly before beginning his rehearsals for the grand opening ceremony of the WPL 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The video of the same was shared by WPL on its Instagram handle.