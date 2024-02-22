Women's Premier League 2024: All You Need To Know About Tournament And Opening Ceremony

WPL teams' captains posing with the trophy | Credits: Twitter

The second edition of the Women's Premier League is scheduled to take place from February 27 to March 17. The season opener will be rematch last edition's final, with defending champions locking horns against runner-ups at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The five teams - Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants and UP Warrioz will vie for the WPL title once again.

Ahead of WPL 2023, all five teams made new signings in the auction that was held in December but some players have been ruled out of the tournament due to injuries and the upcoming England series against New Zealand. The most uncapped player Kashvee Gautam withdrew from the tournament due to a foot injury. England skipper Heather Knight ruled out to prepare for the New Zealand series.

However, there were some replacements for ruled out players such as Sri Lanka captain Athapaththu and South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk made it to the league after they got on the board by UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore, respectively.

The Captains have their eyes 👀 set on the 🏆



Who are you supporting in #TATAWPL Season 2? pic.twitter.com/UOmZXbVGGs — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 22, 2024

The upcoming season of Women's Premier League is expected to play a crucial role in players' preparation for the Women's T20 World Cup, which is slated to take place in the month of September in Bangladesh.

After the successful inaugural season of the tournament, the WPL will look to expand its reach and provide thrilling experience for the fans and spectators.

Read Also Smriti Mandhana To Meg Lanning: Most Expensive Captains In WPL 2024

WPL Format

Just like last edition of the tournament, the second season of Women's Premier League will be in a round-robin format. All five teams will play against each other twice in the league stage of the tournament.

The team that finishes on the top of the points table will directly qualify for the Final, while second and third finish teams will play the eliminator round to make it to the title clash. The fourth and fifth placed teams in the league stage will exit from the tournament.

WPL to be held in Bengaluru and Delhi

The tournament features 22 matches, including league stage and knockouts. However, the five-team competition has been split between Bengaluru and Delhi, with 11 matches each taking place across both venues.

The first leg of the tournament will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium from February 23 to March 4 while the second leg will take place from March 5 till the Final on March 17 at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The knockout matches will take place in Delhi.

For the first time, the Women's Premier League will take place in two cities. The last edition of the tournament was entirely held in Mumbai.

Opening Ceremony of WPL 2024

Prior to the start of the season opener featuring Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, there will be a grand opening ceremony that will be graced by Bollywood superstars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Karthik Aaryan, Siddharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and Shahid Kapoor at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The opening ceremony will take place at 6:30 PM IST, half an hour before the toss and the opening match of the season will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The event will be live telecasted and live-streamed on Sports18 and Jio Cinema.