WPL 2023: RCB appoints tennis star Sania Mirza as mentor of women's team

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
article-image
Sania Mirza, a tennis legend from India, has been named mentor of the Women's Premier League team Royal Challengers Bangalore. On Wednesday, the RCB's official Twitter account verified the news.

“The pioneer in Indian sports for women, a youth icon, someone who has played Bold and broken barriers throughout her career, and a champion on and off the field. We are proud to welcome Sania Mirza as the mentor of the RCB women’s cricket team,” the RCB tweeted.

Sania was surprised by the decision but excited

“I was a little surprised but I was excited. Fortunately or unfortunately, I've been a professional athlete for 20 years. My next job is to try and help young women and young girls believe that sports can be one of the first career choices for them,” Mirza said while talking about the appointment.

RCB created history by making the costliest purchase in the WPL auction on February 13 when they secured Smriti Mandhana for INR 3.4 crore. The team also acquired star players Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, and Richa Ghosh.

