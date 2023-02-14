e-Paper Get App
WPL 2023 Full Schedule: Gujarat Giants to face Mumbai Indians in blockbuster opening clash on March 4

All 22 matches of the inaugural WPL 2023 will be played in the city with Brabourne and DY Patil stadium hosting 11 games each.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 07:26 PM IST
The opening match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 in Mumbai will be played between the Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday.

The tournament will witness 4 double-headers - 2 matches in a day - with the first game starting at 3.30 pm and the second at 7.30 pm IST.

The first double-header will be played on March 5 with Royal Challengers Bangalore facing Delhi Capitals and Uttar Pradesh Warriorz taking on Gujarat Giants.

"The Final game of the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on 21st March at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI.

"The Eliminator will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on 24th March.

"The Final of Women’s Premier League 2023 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on 26th March," the BCCI informed.

