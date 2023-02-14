WPL 2023 Full Schedule: Gujarat Giants to face Mumbai Indians in blockbuster opening clash on March 4

The opening match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 in Mumbai will be played between the Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday.

All 22 matches of the inaugural WPL 2023 will be played in the city with Brabourne and DY Patil stadium hosting 11 games each.

The tournament will witness 4 double-headers - 2 matches in a day - with the first game starting at 3.30 pm and the second at 7.30 pm IST.

The first double-header will be played on March 5 with Royal Challengers Bangalore facing Delhi Capitals and Uttar Pradesh Warriorz taking on Gujarat Giants.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The Final game of the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on 21st March at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI.

"The Eliminator will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on 24th March.

"The Final of Women’s Premier League 2023 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on 26th March," the BCCI informed.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)