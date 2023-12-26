'Would Ganguly have arrived with Christmas presents to Steve Waugh?': Kerry O'Keefe Surprised By Pakistan's Gesture For Australia Ahead Of Boxing Day Test

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood in conversation with Australian captain Pat Cummins | Credits: Twitter/PCB

Former Australian spinner turned commentator Kerry O'Keefe admitted to be surprised by Pakistan cricketers gesture for Australian counterparts during Christmas celebration on Monday, December 25.

In a video shared by Pakistan Cricket Board, touring party bought presents and gifts for Aussies players and their families to grace the celebration of Christmas on the eve of the Boxing Day Test at an iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In a video uploaded by Fox Sports, Kerry O'Keefe questioned whether Sourav Ganguly would've presented the gifts to Steve Waugh in previous era, while observing Pakistan are far from good spirits to beat Australia. He added that visitors should be feisty to beat the hosts.

"This Test series is being played in the best of spirits? You're not going to beat Australia in the best of spirits. Christmas Presents yesterday. Would Sourav Ganguly have arrived with Christmas presents to Steve Waugh? No." Former Australian spinner said.

"You've got to play fiesty against the Aussies. You got to have some spite. This is too pleasant. And then opening the Boxing Day with a half-volley." he added.

Pakistan are currently trailing 0-1 against Australia as touring party lost the Test series opener by a huge margin of 360 runs in Perth Test. This extended their winless streak of 13 Tests on Australian soil/

Pakistan opted to bowl first in Boxing Day Test

Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood decided to bowl first against Australia after winning the toss.

Visitors missed an early breakthrough as Shafique Abdullah dropped an easy sitter by David Warner on 2. Then, Warner stitched 90-run partnership with Usman Khawaja for the opening wicket before dismissed by Agha Salman for 38 on stroke of lunch.

Shortly after Lunch, Pakistani pacer took the wicket of Usman Khawaja for 42 at 108/2. At the end of session 2, Australia posted a total of 114/2, with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith batting on 14 and 2, respectively.

Resumption of the match has been delayed due to torrential rains in Melbourne.