 'Would Definitely Love To': Keshav Maharaj Keen To Visit Ram Temple In Ayodhya
South African spinner Keshav Maharaj has expressed his desire to visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya in the near future.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Keshav Maharaj. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

South African spin bowler Keshav Maharaj has expressed his desire to visit the recently-consecrated Ram Temple in Ayodhya in he near future, stating that he couldn't make time on this occasion due to a busy schedule. The left-arm spinner revealed that his family always wanted to go for a pilgrimage to India and vowed to make time for it in the future.

Although Maharaj plays for South Africa, he is of Indian descent and is a staunch devotee of Lord Ram and Hanuman and has visited numerous temples on his visit to India. Before Lord Ram temple's consecration, the 33-year-old took to his official social media handles and wished good luck ahead of the monumental occasion.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Maharaj stated:

"Unfortunately, the schedule didn't allow me to visit during the inauguration of the temple. But in the future, I would definitely love to go and see the temple in Ayodhya. Fingers crossed. Maybe in the future we can arrange for that. Maybe the Lucknow franchise can help. My family has always wanted to go on pilgrimage to India. So maybe it will be a nice family trip to go across to Ayodhya."

"I sent the request through to the DJ" - Keshav Maharaj

With the song 'Ram Siya Ram' playing the background when Maharaj came out to bat during the recent Cape Town Test against India, the veteran said he requested the DJ to do it, given he wanted to thank God for putting him in this position.

"My faith in god is very staunch. I always believe that god has given me perspective and guidance and put me in situation where I am today. I am always grateful and give thanks. I am a staunch devotee of Lord Hanuman and Lord Ram. So it's the least I can do to say thank you and get me in my zone and make me focused through hearing 'Ram Siya Ram' play in the background. So I sent the request through to the DJ and I am very fortunate that he could play the song for me when I entered."

Maharaj is currently leading the Durban Super Giants in SA20.

