South African Keshav Maharaj To Pakistani Danish Kaneria: Indian-Origin Foreign Cricketers Hail Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The Ram Mandir Pran Prtishtha ceremony resonated across India and beyond as Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the auspicious event in Ayodhya on Monday.

Inviting 6,000 fortunate guests, the Ram Mandir trust orchestrated a historic rewriting of history in the holy city, while billions globally witnessed the ceremony through online streams in their homes, temples, and various digital platforms.

January 22, 2024, marks a pivotal day in Hinduism, forever etched in the memory of every follower. The celebration extends beyond India, with Hindus worldwide joining in and sharing messages of peace and harmony on social media.

Maharaj, Kaneria celebrate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Indian-origin spinner Keshav Maharaj, born in South Africa, praised the consecration ceremony, emphasising its significance.

Maharaj, who likes walking in to the devotional tune of 'Ram Siya Ram' on the cricket field, posted a video message for all his fans and Hindus across the world.

"I want to wish Mahesh Kumar (Consul General of India in Johannesburg) and the entire Indian community in South Africa all the best for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodha. May it bring peace, harmony and spiritual enlightenment to one and all," Maharaj, who has his roots in Uttar Pradesh where the temple town of Ayodhya is located, said.

Former leg-spinner Danish Kaneria, the second Hindu cricketer to play for Pakistan, also expressed his views on the monumental event.

"The wait for centuries is over, the promise was fulfilled, the consecration of life was fulfilled," Kaneria tweeted.

Australian superstar cricketer David Warner, who considers India as his second home and is one of the most loved players here, also congratulated the nation on the occasion.

Consecration after historic SC judegement

The consecration ceremony within the grand Ram temple's sanctum sanctorum became possible through a historic Supreme Court judgment in 2019 regarding the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit.

The temple, designed in the traditional Nagara architectural style, spans 380 feet in length (east-west), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. Supported by 392 pillars and featuring 44 doors, it stands as a remarkable testament to faith and architecture.