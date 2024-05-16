IPL 2024: Chennai Club Legend Michael Hussey Launches Super Kings Academy In Karaikudi

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey on Wednesday launched the new Super Kings Academy centre at the Alagappa Group of Educational Institutions, here.

“I am very happy to be here, thanks to the Alagappa Group of Educational Institutions as well. Cricket is all about partnerships, and I think this is going to be a fantastic partnership. I am really looking forward to watching this grow over many years to come.

"I wanted to say to the boys and girls – to really enjoy the opportunity with the academy to learn as much as you possibly can and to enjoy it, make friends that will last you for the rest of your lifetime. That is the great thing about cricket. It can bring people together,” said Michael Hussey.

The Super Kings Academy in Karaikudi is a franchise-based cricket coaching centre comprising of eight pitches (4 turf, 2 astro turf and 2 matting pitches) and floodlights apart from a full fledged cricket ground with a turf pitch.

“And to the parents, your job is going to be to unconditionally love and support the children, to encourage them to give their best effort. Allow them to really grow and enjoy the game. This game is meant to be enjoyed.

"You are very lucky to have your children in good hands. You have got some fantastic coaches who will nurture them as cricketers and also people with character. That is certainly one thing I have learnt from being involved with Chennai Super Kings.

“Be good players but be good people as well. I want to wish the boys and girls all the best. Have a great time.”