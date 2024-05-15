RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Match 65: Rajasthan Opt To Bat First Against Depleted Punjab In Guwahati

Toss Update:

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson wins the toss and opts to bat first against Punjab Kings at the Barsapara cricket stadium in Guwahati.

Pitch Report:

"We are playing on a black soil pitch which is firm and rolled nicely. Surely a surface on which a lot of runs can be scored. The pitch has a few cracks but it generally plays much better than the looks. Last year, both games here were won by the side batting first. Teams prefer doing that because when you are chasing, you are under pressure, but in an India Australia game at this venue, Australia chased a huge score of 222 in the last over. Irrespective on when you bat, there are a lot of runs to be had here," reckon Deep Dasgupta and WV Raman in their pitch report.

RR vs PBKS Preview:

Punjab Kings are set to resume their campaign against the Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium this Wednesday, aiming to conclude the season positively.

Despite their elimination from contention, the Kings' roster sees the remaining two matches as an opportunity for young talents to showcase their abilities freely and leave an impression in the tournament.

Contrarily, the Royals have secured a playoff spot following Delhi Capitals' victory over Lucknow Super Giants yesterday.

Throughout the ongoing Indian Premier League season, the Royals have consistently performed well, boasting a string of victories.

With emerging talents like Riyan Parag showcasing prowess with the bat, seasoned campaigners such as Sanju Samson contributing at the top of the order, and a formidable bowling lineup spearheaded by speedster Trent Boult, the Royals have proven to be a formidable opponent for all teams.