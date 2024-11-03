 'Worst Example Of Umpiring': Netizens Blast Paul Reiffel As Rishabh Pant Gets Dismissed Under Controversial Circumstances On Day 3 vs NZ
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Worst Example Of Umpiring': Netizens Blast Paul Reiffel As Rishabh Pant Gets Dismissed Under Controversial Circumstances On Day 3 vs NZ

'Worst Example Of Umpiring': Netizens Blast Paul Reiffel As Rishabh Pant Gets Dismissed Under Controversial Circumstances On Day 3 vs NZ

Rishabh Pant had carried India's hopes on his shoulders until he fell for 64 after New Zealand took the DRS.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 01:30 PM IST
article-image

Third umpire Paul Reiffel has come under scrutiny as fans believe Rishabh Pant was wrongly given out on day three of the final Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With fans believing that there was no conclusive evidence to overturn the decision of the on-field, netizens have blasted the former Australian all-rounder.

Read Also
Video: Rachin Ravindra And Mitchell Santner's Celebratory Moment Goes Viral As Latter Runs Out...
article-image

The dismissal occurred in the 22nd over of the innings as the left-handed batter charged down the track and tried to wear a length ball from Ajaz on the pads. After much deliberation, New Zealand captain Tom Latham went for the review and replays showed that the ball seemed to brush the pad before hitting the pad. However, with the bat close to the pad, fans believed it was the bat striking the pad. Reiffel eventually gave the decision in favour of the Kiwis.

With Pant carrying India's hopes, the left-hander departing for 64 brought stunned silence to the crowd. The 26-year-old was also not happy with the decision and dragged himself off the field.

Here's how netizens, including Wasim Jaffer, AB de Villiers have reacted to the dismissal:

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde To Kick Off Poll Campaign From Today, To Hold 2 Rallies In Mumbai
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde To Kick Off Poll Campaign From Today, To Hold 2 Rallies In Mumbai
Nagaland to Implement NEP By 2025 Academic Year
Nagaland to Implement NEP By 2025 Academic Year
'I Was Not At My Best': Rohit Sharma's Brually Honest Admission After Team India Suffer Embarrassing 3-0 Whitewash
'I Was Not At My Best': Rohit Sharma's Brually Honest Admission After Team India Suffer Embarrassing 3-0 Whitewash
Kannada Director Guruprasad Dies By Suicide At Bengaluru Home Amid Financial Crises, Body Found In Decomposed State
Kannada Director Guruprasad Dies By Suicide At Bengaluru Home Amid Financial Crises, Body Found In Decomposed State

Ajaz Patel takes 11 wickets in the match to inflict a historic 3-0 whitewash on Team India:

Meanwhile, India hardly had anything to serve after Pant's dismissal as Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin resisted for a few overs, trying to get their team closer to the target. However, Glenn Phillips struck twice in two deliveries to dismiss Ashwin and Akash Deep.

Ajaz, who had taken five in the first innings, closed the innings out by dismissing Washington Sundar to add six more to his tally.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Was Not At My Best': Rohit Sharma's Brually Honest Admission After Team India Suffer Embarrassing...

'I Was Not At My Best': Rohit Sharma's Brually Honest Admission After Team India Suffer Embarrassing...

'Worst Example Of Umpiring': Netizens Blast Paul Reiffel As Rishabh Pant Gets Dismissed Under...

'Worst Example Of Umpiring': Netizens Blast Paul Reiffel As Rishabh Pant Gets Dismissed Under...

'Stupid Decision': Ishan Kishan Involved In Scuffle As Umpire Accuses Him Of Ball Tampering In IND A...

'Stupid Decision': Ishan Kishan Involved In Scuffle As Umpire Accuses Him Of Ball Tampering In IND A...

IND vs NZ 3rd Test Day 3: New Zealand Inflict Humiliating 3-0 Whitewash On Team India As Ajaz Patel...

IND vs NZ 3rd Test Day 3: New Zealand Inflict Humiliating 3-0 Whitewash On Team India As Ajaz Patel...

IND vs NZ Mumbai Test: Pics Of Kohli’s Dusty Jersey Go Viral, Fans Say ‘Sunday Ko Bat Pe Daag...

IND vs NZ Mumbai Test: Pics Of Kohli’s Dusty Jersey Go Viral, Fans Say ‘Sunday Ko Bat Pe Daag...