'Worst Example Of Umpiring': Netizens Blast Paul Reiffel As Rishabh Pant Gets Dismissed Under Controversial Circumstances On Day 3 vs NZ

Third umpire Paul Reiffel has come under scrutiny as fans believe Rishabh Pant was wrongly given out on day three of the final Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With fans believing that there was no conclusive evidence to overturn the decision of the on-field, netizens have blasted the former Australian all-rounder.

The dismissal occurred in the 22nd over of the innings as the left-handed batter charged down the track and tried to wear a length ball from Ajaz on the pads. After much deliberation, New Zealand captain Tom Latham went for the review and replays showed that the ball seemed to brush the pad before hitting the pad. However, with the bat close to the pad, fans believed it was the bat striking the pad. Reiffel eventually gave the decision in favour of the Kiwis.

With Pant carrying India's hopes, the left-hander departing for 64 brought stunned silence to the crowd. The 26-year-old was also not happy with the decision and dragged himself off the field.

Here's how netizens, including Wasim Jaffer, AB de Villiers have reacted to the dismissal:

Pathetic umpiring from #PaulReiffel, never seen a good umpire from Australia except @simontaufel69.

Wrong decision given by TV umpire @ReiffelPaul to Rishabh Pant.

Continues spike can be seen after crosing the bat. Which was of bat touch with the leg not the ball.@ICC @JayShah pic.twitter.com/MWrlrseHBd — Rahi Dwivedi (@RahiDwivedi) November 3, 2024

It is completely and clearly visible that the bat is touching the pad and not the ball



Due to which there was a disturbance in the ultra edge and Rishabh Pant is also saying the same thing but the umpire is not able to understaand



That's why we need HotSpot + UltraEdge in DRS.… pic.twitter.com/EW8dKgPDqY — Sundram (@Sundram01) November 3, 2024

Well played Paull....Even after retiring you are getting wickets like Rishabh Pant today. Perfect ground set by you for your country players before Indians Visit. Useless Umpire — Sri P (@PalliSrihari) November 3, 2024

Rishabh Pant in the dressing room explaining it wasn't bat. 🥲 pic.twitter.com/BC7mr3FqEd — Cricket Chamber (@cricketchamber) November 3, 2024

Feeling very bad for Rishabh Pant Unlucky💔

loan Warrior for team India brave inning by Rishabh Pant 64(57) #INDvNZ #Rishabpant #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/mpMjZo6ip6 — manish yadav (@Manishycnb) November 3, 2024

Rishabh Pant meeting the third umpire after the match.#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/hqYjQXBrH9 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 3, 2024

Third Class Umpire giving Rishabh Pant's wicket pic.twitter.com/ECd9GlKFoF — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 3, 2024

Controversy! Little grey area once again. Did Pant get bat on that or not? Problem is when the ball passes the bat at exactly the same time a batter hits his pad snicko will pick up the noise. But how sure are we he hit it? I’ve always worried about this and here it happens at a… — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 3, 2024

I don't think it was conclusive enough to overturn on field not out decision. Feel for @RishabhPant17. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/ciOZq3V0MI — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 3, 2024

Ajaz Patel takes 11 wickets in the match to inflict a historic 3-0 whitewash on Team India:

Meanwhile, India hardly had anything to serve after Pant's dismissal as Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin resisted for a few overs, trying to get their team closer to the target. However, Glenn Phillips struck twice in two deliveries to dismiss Ashwin and Akash Deep.

Ajaz, who had taken five in the first innings, closed the innings out by dismissing Washington Sundar to add six more to his tally.