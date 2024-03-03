'World's Shortest Retirement': Pat Cummins On Neil Wagner's Possible Comeback In NZ vs AUS 2nd Test

New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner could come out of retirement and play the second Test against Australia after the injury to pacer Will O'Rourke in the series opener.

O'Rourke O'Rourke left the field on the third day of the first Test, returning only to bat again in the final innings, where New Zealand fell short by 172 runs.

Wagner, who announced his retirement before the first Test after being informed that he wasn't going to be picked in the New Zealand playing XI, did come out as a substitute fielder during the match and received a massive applause from the fans inside the Wellington stadium.

Southee hints at Wagner's comeback

Captain Tim Southee was asked about Wagner's return and he left everyone guessing with his answer.

"We haven't had a lot of discussions as yet. We'll see how Will scrubs up. The physio hasn't sort of put a timeframe on it or how bad it is. We'll just wait and see how Will goes over the next couple of days. I'm sure there'll be an update in the next 24 hours.

"We obviously have to go on and make a decision on who comes in and what role we sort of see that playing out in Christchurch. [Wagner's] had a great reception here over the last week where he got a couple of moments on the field and obviously he's been a fan favourite for a long time," Southee said after the first Test defeat.

Cummins unfazed by Wagner's likely return

Australia captain Pat Cummins's meanwhile, called it the "shortest retirement" after being informed about the prospect of Wagner playing the next Test.

"World's shortest retirement. I mean, why not? If he’s your next best bowler, then go for it," Cummins said after leading Australia to their 25th Test win over their Trans-Tasman rivals.

Australia maintain unbeaten run vs New Zealand

Australia have been undefeated against New Zealand in Test cricket since 2011. The Black Caps have a dismal record against the Aussies with just 2 wins from 35 Tests since 1993.

The defeat also saw New Zealand lose their top spot on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table to India.

The second and final Test of the series will be played in Christchurch from March 8.