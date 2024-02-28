Did You Know? AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis & Neil Wagner Went To Same School In Pretoria

AB de Villiers (second row, extreme left), Faf du Plessis (top row, extreme right) and Neil Wagner (second row, 2nd from right) | Credits: Twitter/Prithvi (Puneite)

Former South Africa captains AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and soon-to-be-retired New Zealand bowler Neil Wagner attended the same school Afrikaanse Hoer Seunskool (Afrikaans Boys' High School) in Pretoria, South Africa.

During their school days, the trio of AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and Neil Wagner were teammates for their school team Afrikaanse Hoer Seunskool. Two former South Africa captains were 2002 pass out while veteran New Zealand pacer completed his schooling in 2004. Interestingly, Former U19 South Africa player Dewald Brevis studied at the same school and passed out in 2021.

In the picture that went viral on social media, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and Neil Wagner were posing for their school cricket team. du Plessis can be seen standing at the extreme right in the top row while his future South Africa teammate AB de Villiers, is standing at the extreme left in the second row. Wagner is positioned second from the left on the same row as AB de Villiers."

AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and Neil Wagner went on to represent their national teams. de Villiers retired from international cricket in 2017 while du Plessi retired from Tests 2021 but hasn't played white-ball format since then.

Neil Wagner is set to retire from international cricket following his conclusion of the upcoming Test series against Australia, starting on Febraury 29. The New Zealand pacer made emotional announcement about pulling his curtains down on his international career at a press conference in Wellington on Febraury 27.