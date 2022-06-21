World’s most beautiful German athlete Alica Schmidt keen to race star footballer Neymar

German runner Alica Schmidt | Pic: Instagram

German runner Alica Schmidt, who is also known as the world’s most beautiful athlete, wants to inspire kids.

The 23-year-old runner was ignored by Germany's Olympic team last summer for the 4x400m mixed relay event.

But despite the limited time on the track, off it Schmidt is scoring big. Last month, she was spotted with PSG superstar Neymar, and has been modelling during free time.

"These are all moments and experiences that I really appreciate," Schmidt said told German daily Bild on rubbing shoulders with Neymar,

Schmidt Instagrammed a picture with Neymar and wrote, "Should we race each other?" She is hopeful to race the Brazilian one day.

Alica Schmidt with Neymar | Pic: Instagram

"He shied a bit, but he really has a lot of appointments and who knows, maybe he'll still do it after all," she said.

Schmidt has even rejected an offer to appear in Playboy and said she wants to be a source of inspiration to kids hoping to get into athletics.

"I just want to be perceived as an athlete, I want to inspire young people and give them an insight into my beautiful sport. The fact that I get to meet so many incredibly interesting people is still unbelievable for me and I am infinitely grateful for all these experiences."

