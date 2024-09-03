'World Will Spit On You': After MS Dhoni, Yograj Singh Makes Insulting Remarks on Kapil Dev; Video

Image: X

Yograj Singh, father of former India cricketer Yuvraj SIngh is currently in the middle of a storm over his explosive comments made on legendary Team India skipper Kapil Dev.

He compared his son's achievement with the legendary captain and stated that Yuvraj has won more trophies than Kapil Dev. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Yograj can be heard saying ,"The greatest captain of our time, Kapil Dev... I told him, I'll leave you in a position where the world would spit on you. Today, Yuvraj Singh has 13 trophies, and you have only one, the World Cup. End of discussion,".

Yograj made his ODI debut for India in 1980 followed by Test cap in 1981. After just 6 ODIs in his career, the last of which came in 1981, Yograj's stint as an Indian cricketer ended.

He had earlier accused Kapil Dev of dropping him. In 2017, he stated that he took a vow upon Yuvraj's birth to 'avenge' the injustice he felt was done to him. Now, with his comments, it appears Yograj's 'revenge' was fulfilled through Yuvraj's accomplishments.

Yuvraj SIngh on his father's mental issue

Amid this controversial statement, an old clip of Yuvraj Singh has going viral where he has spoken about the mental issue of his father. Speaking on on Ranveer Allahbdia's podcast in November last year he admitted that his father could be suffering from "a mental issue" which is probably why he vents out his frustration at other people in public, and Dhoni in particular.

He had said, "I feel my father has a mental issue, and he just doesn't want to accept it. This is something he needs to address, but he doesn't accept it,".

Yograj Singh blames MS Dhoni

Not only Kapil Dev, but Yograj SIngh blamed MS Dhoni for ending Yuvraj Singh's career. Yuvraj played a crucial role in India winning the T20 World Cuo (2007) and the ODI World Cup (2011). He retired from all forms of cricket in 2019.

Blaming Dhoni the former India cricketer said , “I won’t forgive MS Dhoni. He should look at his face in the mirror. He is a very big cricketer, but what he has done against my son, everything is coming out now; it can never be forgiven in life. I have never done two things in life—first, I have never forgiven anybody who has done wrong for me, and second, I have never hugged them in my life, be it my family members or my kids,"