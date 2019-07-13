World University Games: Dutee Chand finishes fifth in 200m

Napoli: Competing in her fifth race in three days, Dutee Chand finished fifth in the women's 200m final at the World University Games here.Dutee clocked 23.30 seconds in the race, a tad slower than her bronze-winning time of 23.24 at the Asian Championships in April.

She has a personal best of 23.00 seconds in 200m. The 23-year-old later competed in the women's 4x100m relay, her sixth race in three days, but the Indians finished sixth. The Indian men's 4x100m relay team clocked 40.73 seconds to finish fourth in heat number 3 and 11th overall.