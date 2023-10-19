'World Class Clowns': Union Minister Trolls Pakistan Fans For Spreading Fake News About Mudpipe Cafe Blast Ahead Of AUS vs PAK In Bengaluru

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar trolled Pakistani fans and journalists for spreading fake news over the Mudpipe cafe fire and explosion in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Social media was abuzz with Pakistani cricket fans panicking about the blast in Bengaluru where the national team led by Babar Azam is preparing to take on Australia in Match 18 of the ICC World Cup 2023.

A massive fire engulfed a four-storey building in the city near the M Chinnaswamy stadium after a cylinder exploded inside the pub.

Pak fans spreading fake news about Bengaluru fire

But Pakistani fans started spreading fake news about this incident being a terrorist attack, just to show India in poor light.

"Bomb Blast in Bangalore. An explosion occurred at Mudpipe Cafe while the Pakistan was practicing for their match against Australia.

"ICC, please consider relocating this #WorldCup2023 from terriost country India. The safety of the players is at stake," a fan posted on X.

Even some journalists from Pakistan were doing the same on social media even though it was clear from the beginning that this wasn't a terrorist attack or a bomb blast but just a cylinder explosion which caused the fire.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar meanwhile, took to X to troll the Pakistanis who were spreading this fake news on X.

"Theres a remarkable consistency in how some Pakistanis embarass themselves as world class clowns (not the circus type either)

"Desperate to see some .. any bad news from India - for them a cylinder explosion in a restraunt is also occassion to celebrate & gloat. Pakistan Cricketers are probably safer in India than in Pakistan itself," the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology tweeted.

Pakistan vs Australia

Pakistan will face Australia in a must-win encounter of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Bengaluru on October 20.

It is a crucial match for the five-time champions who are languishing in 8th position on the points table with one win from three games.

Pakistan meanwhile, will look to bounce back after getting hammered by 7 wickets by India in their last match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Men in Green are fourth on the points table.

