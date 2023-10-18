PAK vs AUS, CWC 2023: Pakistani Fans, Journalists Spread Fake Terror Alarm After Mudpipe Cafe Blast In Bengaluru

The fire reportedly erupted due to a short circuit, however, it cannot be confirmed yet. Eight fire tenders were deployed to douse the fire.

Two people were seriously injured in the incident, including a man who jumped from the terrace to escape from the fire.

“People in the vicinity heard blast-like sounds. We had sent eight fire tenders to the spot and our senior officers were there. The fire has been extinguished. Two people have suffered major injuries,” a fire officer told.

Visuals of the blast and fire started doing the rounds on social media which the Pakistani fans also saw.

But an unnecessary fear has gripped Pakistani cricket fans, with their journalists taking to social media to spread a fake terror alarm over the incident as their team was practising nearby at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the city.

"Bomb Blast in Bangalore. An explosion occurred at Mudpipe Cafe while the Pakistan was practicing for their match against Australia.

"@ICC, please consider relocating this #WorldCup2023 from terriost country India. The safety of the players is at stake," a fan posted on X. Similar tweets are doing the rounds on the social networking platform even though it was clear that this wasn't a terrorist attack or a bomb blast but just a cylinder explosion which caused the fire.

Notably, Pakistani fans and their media has been constantly complaining about the World Cup in India over the lack of visas issued to them, the schedule changes and crowd behaviour towards their team in Ahmedabad during their 7-wicket defeat against India last week.

Pakistan vs Australia

Pakistan will face Australia in a crucial encounter of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Bengaluru on October 20.

It is a crucial match for the five-time champions who are languishing in 8th position on the points table with one win from three games.

Pakistan meanwhile, will look to bounce back after getting hammered by 7 wickets by India in their last match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Men in Green are fourth on the points table.

