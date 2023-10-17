 CWC 2023: Pakistan Squad Hit By Viral Fever Ahead Of Australia Clash, 6 Players Miss Training In Bengaluru
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCWC 2023: Pakistan Squad Hit By Viral Fever Ahead Of Australia Clash, 6 Players Miss Training In Bengaluru

CWC 2023: Pakistan Squad Hit By Viral Fever Ahead Of Australia Clash, 6 Players Miss Training In Bengaluru

Pakistan will be facing Australia in a high-profile ODI World Cup clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on October 20.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 09:47 PM IST
article-image

Most of the Pakistani players who were down with viral fever after their arrival in Bengaluru have recovered though some are still under medical observation, PCB’s media manager Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi said on Tuesday.

Pakistan will be facing Australia in a high-profile World Cup clash here on October 20.

Pakistan team arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday after its seven wicket defeat against arch-rivals India in Ahmedabad on the previous day.

Read Also
IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: PCB Files Complaint With ICC Over Crowd Behaviour In Ahmedabad, Visa Delays
article-image

The ‘Garden City’ has witnessed several cases of viral fever in the past few months though it could have been a case of weather change that led to minor health issues to the members of the visiting team.

“Some players got fever in the past few days and most of them have fully recovered from it. Those who are in the stage of recovery remain under the team medical panel’s observation,” Ahsan told PTI on Tuesday.

He also confirmed that skipper and batting mainstay Babar Azam and pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi were doing fine. The team trained at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

"Those who are in the stage of recovery remain under the team medical panel's observation," a PCB spokesperson told Geo.tv.

Pakistan are currently fourth on the points table with two wins from three games while Australia have one victory from three.

Read Also
'This Is Bad For Subcontinental Cricket': Gautam Gambhir On 'Massive Difference' Between India &...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CWC 2023: Pakistan Squad Hit By Viral Fever Ahead Of Australia Clash, 6 Players Miss Training In...

CWC 2023: Pakistan Squad Hit By Viral Fever Ahead Of Australia Clash, 6 Players Miss Training In...

'Ajeeb Si Betaabi Hai Tere Bin': Shikhar Dhawan Video Calls His Son Zoravar After Divorce With Wife...

'Ajeeb Si Betaabi Hai Tere Bin': Shikhar Dhawan Video Calls His Son Zoravar After Divorce With Wife...

'I'm Done': Sania Mirza's Cryptic Instagram Story Sparks Fresh Rumours Of Divorce With Shoaib Malik

'I'm Done': Sania Mirza's Cryptic Instagram Story Sparks Fresh Rumours Of Divorce With Shoaib Malik

'This Is Bad For Subcontinental Cricket': Gautam Gambhir On 'Massive Difference' Between India &...

'This Is Bad For Subcontinental Cricket': Gautam Gambhir On 'Massive Difference' Between India &...

EXPLAINED: Why Mohammed Shami Cannot Find A Place In India's Playing XI At ICC World Cup 2023

EXPLAINED: Why Mohammed Shami Cannot Find A Place In India's Playing XI At ICC World Cup 2023