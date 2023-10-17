 'This Is Bad For Subcontinental Cricket': Gautam Gambhir On 'Massive Difference' Between India & Pakistan Teams
India crushed Pakistan by 7 wickets when they faced off in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 on October 14. The story has been the same over the last few years where the Men in Blue have completely dominated their arch-rivals.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Gautam Gambhir has urged the players to maintain aggression to win. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Gautam Gambhir reckons that the rivalry between India and Pakistan is slowly dying down due to the "massive difference" in the two sides.

Barring the T20 World Cup clash in 2021 where Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in UAE, none of the other games between the two teams have been competitive.

Difference in class & quality

And Gambhir feels it is harmful for international cricket if there is such a massive quality difference between the two teams.

"Hammering along with domination. You use this word very rarely, that too when you are playing against Pakistan. If you see the results, Pakistan used to hammer India like this for a long time.

"However, for the last many years, India have dominated. This is bad for subcontinental cricket. We always used to say that if we have an India-Pakistan series, it will be competitive.

"An India-Pakistan series is not going to be competitive at all because there is a massive difference between the two sides," Gambhir told Star Sports.

India are currently topping the points table in the ODI World Cup while Pakistan are placed fourth. Team India will face Bangladesh in their fourth match on October 19 in Pune while Pakistan will take on Australia in Bengaluru on Oct. 20.

