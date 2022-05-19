World Boxing Championships final: India's Nikhat Zareen takes on Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas for gold medal tonight

India boxer Nikhat Zareen will take a shot at gold on Thursday, May 19 when she squares off against Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the 51kg flyweight final of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul.

Nikhat registered a comprehensive 5-0 win against Brazil's Caroline De Almeida in the 52kg semi-final on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Jutamas stunned the two-time World Championships medallist experienced Kazakh boxer Zhaina Shekerbekova 4-1 in the semi-final.

Six-time champion MC Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha C are the only Indian women boxers who have won the world title and now Hyderabad-based Zareen has the opportunity to join the elite list.

India's best performance in the event came in 2006 when the country snared eight medals, including four gold, one silver and three bronze.

The final is scheduled from 8:45pm onwards

Watch the final here

