Women's cricket: BCCI announces Team India squads for Sri Lanka tour, Jhulan Goswami dropped

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 06:39 PM IST
Harmanpreet Kaur | Photo: Twitter

The BCCI on Wednesday announced the squads for India's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs in Dambulla and Kandy respectively.

Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami who was not part of the Women's T20 Challenge, did not find the place in the squad, while Mithali Raj who led the team in the 2022 World Cup announced her retirement on Wednesday.

It will be the first time since the Women's World Cup that the women's team will be seen in action in an international assignment. The Indian team will start their tour on June 23 and the last match of the series will be played on July 7.

India's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav

India's ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol

India's Mithali Raj retires from all forms of international cricket
Maharashtra: 2,701 new COVID-19 infections recorded, active cases jump to 9,806

Ranji Trophy quarter-final: Shams Mulani, Yashasvi Jaiswal put Mumbai in firm control against...

Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad: PM Modi needs to step in to prevent poison from growing,...

Salman Khan threat case: Mumbai crime branch officer reaches Delhi to seek information on Lawrence...

Women's cricket: BCCI announces Team India squads for Sri Lanka tour, Jhulan Goswami dropped

