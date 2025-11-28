Women's Big Bash League: Chaos Erupts As Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Clash Ends In Controversial Manner; Video

Image: 7Cricket/X

The Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder clash at Adelaide Oval on Friday, November 28, ended in a highly contentious and bizarre fashion, leaving fans and players stunned. The match, reduced to a five-over contest due to persistent pre-match rain, was called off during Thunder’s chase when just three runs were needed off 13 balls.

Play had already been delayed by rain, and when a light drizzle returned in the third over of Thunder's innings, the umpires removed the players from the field. Broadcasters noted that the drizzle was lighter than at several points earlier in the day when play had continued, adding to the confusion. On-field commentators labelled the “No Result” decision an embarrassment for the game, reflecting the frustration shared by the Thunder camp.

Read Also R Ashwin Pens Emotional Statement For Sydney Thunder Fans After Knee Injury Forces Him Out Of Big...

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Both teams, sitting sixth and seventh on the points table, were desperate for a win. When the five-over contest began, Thunder captain Phoebe Litchfield chose to chase a modest target set by the Strikers. Adelaide were restricted to 45/2, with Laura Wolvaardt top-scoring with 22 from 13 balls. Tight bowling from Shabnim Ismail and Chamari Athapaththu kept Thunder under pressure, conceding only 11 runs between them.

Thunder’s reply started explosively. Litchfield blazed five fours and a two off Darcie Brown’s second over, exploiting the difficulties of a wet ball to reach 35 runs in just two overs. They were just one hit away from victory when, after 2.5 overs, the umpires halted play and ultimately abandoned the match, leaving the Thunder players and supporters stunned.

The incident has sparked debate over decision-making in rain-affected matches and raised questions about consistency in weather-related match calls.

'They Weren't Going To...': Beth Mooney's Humorous Take On Jemimah Rodrigues' Comment Goes Viral During Women's Big Bash League Clash; Video

Perth Scorchers Women’s star Beth Mooney delivered a witty response to Jemimah Rodrigues’ lighthearted comment about Australia’s World Cup semifinal loss, leaving fans and commentators in splits during the Women’s Big Bash League clash between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers.

Earlier, India’s Jemimah Rodrigues, currently playing for Brisbane Heat, had joked that she wasn’t sure Australia would allow her into the country after India’s dramatic semifinal victory over Australia in the ICC Women’s World Cup, a win that propelled India to the final, which they eventually won.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Addressing the remark during the broadcast, Mooney showed her trademark humour and grace. “We heard Jemi say earlier that she was worried they weren’t going to let her in the country because they beat us,” Mooney said with a laugh. “But I actually thought they weren’t going to let us back in for losing. Thankfully, immigration let me in.”

Her comment drew laughter from the commentary box and the crowd, highlighting the good-spirited camaraderie between the two international cricketers despite their fierce rivalry on the field.

The exchange showcased the mutual respect and friendship shared among players from different nations who continue to compete together in franchise leagues like the WBBL. Fans praised both Rodrigues and Mooney for keeping the game’s spirit alive with humour and humility, even after a high-stakes World Cup showdown.