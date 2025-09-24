 ‘Woh Darubaz Ex-Coach Se...’: Gautam Gambhir’s 10 Sprints During Team India Practice Spark Jibe At Ravi Shastri
Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

Team India kicked off their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 campaign with a dominant win over Pakistan. As they gear up to face Bangladesh on Wednesday, September 24, the players are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations. In a viral video from a recent practice session, Gautam Gambhir is seen doing sprints on the ground, showcasing his commitment to fitness. As per Rev Sportz report, team India coach did 10 sprints as rest of the players were busy with net session.

The clip drew attention online, with one fan taking a cheeky dig at former coach Ravi Shastri, calling him the "darubaz ex-coach.". He wrote," Gambhir is better than the ex coach who used to be drinker. His sprints shows how fit he is even now."

During his tenure as India's head coach, Ravi Shastri's drinking habits were frequently discussed in public and on social media, especially after a video went viral in 2018 showing him sipping a beer while getting off the team bus. However, he was frequently the target of trolls who implied he was drinking at work.

India eye place in final

Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav is all geared up to play against Litton Das’ Bangladesh in match No.4 of the Asia Cup’s Super Four, today, September 24. A win for the Men in Blue will secure their spot in the final with a match to spare, which will be against Sri Lanka on Friday, September 26. India began their SUper 4 camapign with 6 wicket win over Pakistan. Meanwhile, team Bangladesh is coming off an impressive victory against Sri Lanka and will look to continue their momentum and deny India a second-straight victory.

