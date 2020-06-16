With great power comes great responsibility: How Marcus Rashford ensured children in UK won’t go hungry

We don’t realise what something means until it has been taken away from us. Just like we didn’t realise how much football meant until we could no longer watch it every weekend. But then we saw another side of football, one we didn’t know existed. And we saw just how football could drive change.

But first a little background. One of the grandest of Manchester United traditions involves youngsters coming through the ranks and proving they can make the cut in the biggest stage. David Beckham. Ryan Giggs. Paul Scholes. Paul Pogba.

But perhaps none of them did it so dramatically in the post-Fergie era as Marcus Rashford. Facing a serious shortage of strikers, Louis Van Gaal was forced to add an 18-year-old Marcus Rashford in the squad in a Europa league tie with Midtjylland in 2016. Since then Rashford has been a revelation, both on and off the field.

King of Debuts

When Anthony Martial pulled up in the warm-up, it meant that the world was going to discover the genius of Rashford. There was a lot of talk of Marcus Rashford amid the United faithful, particularly on football forums.

There are few joys in sports, nay life, in seeing a talented youngster suddenly burst onto the scene. Rashford’s debut was reminiscent of Cristiano Ronaldo’s against Bolton Wanderers many years ago. He was all over the place scoring a brace. After that it became impossible to keep him out and he couldn’t stop scoring in his debuts.

He got a double against Arsenal in his Premier League debut and scoring in his England debut against Australia. Strangely, he made his U-21 debut after his England debut and showed he was way above that league by scoring a hat-trick against Norway U-21. He also managed a debut goal in the FA Cup against Northampton.