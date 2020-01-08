'Wish she showed maturity like Kohli': Twitterati divided over Deepika's presence at JNU

Meanwhile, #BoycottChhapak started trending on Twitter after Deepika’s attendance at the protests. 'Never ever watching a deepika film in theaters ever again, I swear," wrote a user. "Hey @deepikapadukone you just lost Lakhs fans today," wrote another.

Padukone, on Monday, had spoken to NDTV about the protests, saying that she was proud "people are not scared".

"I feel proud that we are not scared, the fact that we are thinking about this and about the future of our country... it is nice to see people are coming out on the streets to voice this and express [themselves]. Because if we want to see change, this is very important," she said.

In an interview to Aaj Tak on Tuesday, Deepika shared her angst over the recent violence. "I am very angry at what is happening, but it is worse that no action has been taken," said Padukone.

On Saturday, Virat Kohli was asked about his thoughts on the Citizenship Amendment Act (2019) and also about his team visiting Guwahati, which has been rocked by violent protests. He said, "The city is absolutely safe. We did not have any issues with reaching here. When it comes to CAA, I do not want to be irresponsible. You need to have total information and then you should give your opinion on it. I would not like to get myself involved in something that I do not have knowledge about."